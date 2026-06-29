Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Honours AVC Volleyball Cup Bronze Winners

India's men's volleyball team returned home to a warm welcome after creating history by winning the country's first-ever medal at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya felicitated the players, coaches and support staff in Gandhinagar, celebrating a landmark achievement that has lifted Indian volleyball to a new level on the Asian stage.

The bronze medal marked India's best-ever finish in the tournament's history and came during a memorable edition of the championship that was hosted in India for the first time. The performance has also boosted the team's standing in international volleyball, giving fresh confidence to players, coaches and young athletes dreaming of representing the country.

Historic Campaign Ends with India's First AVC Medal

The Indian squad, led by captain Jerome Vinith Charles and coached by Serbia's Dragan Mihailović, delivered an impressive campaign throughout the tournament. The team remained unbeaten during the pool stage and consistently challenged some of Asia's strongest volleyball nations with disciplined performances, resilience and teamwork.

India sealed its place in history by defeating Bahrain 3-1 in the third-place playoff to claim the bronze medal. The victory secured the country's first podium finish at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup and earned valuable FIVB World Ranking points, helping the Indian men's team jump 18 places from World No. 60 to World No. 42. The AVC Men's Volleyball Cup is regarded as Asia's premier annual men's volleyball competition, making India's achievement even more significant. Hosting the tournament on home soil added another milestone to the country's growing profile as a destination for major international sporting events.

Government Reaffirms Support for Indian Athletes

Congratulating the contingent, Dr. Mandaviya praised the team's determination and described the medal as a proud moment for Indian sports. He encouraged the players to view the achievement as the beginning of a bigger journey rather than the final destination, saying every international success brings greater expectations and new opportunities.

The Sports Minister highlighted the government's continued investment in building a stronger sporting ecosystem through better infrastructure, talent identification, sports science, athlete welfare programmes, academy development and greater international exposure. He said these efforts are designed to help Indian athletes perform consistently at the highest level across different sporting disciplines.

Dr. Mandaviya also expressed confidence that the team's achievement would inspire more young people to take up volleyball and contribute to the sport's growth across the country. He said India's broader sporting vision is centred on producing sustained international success while establishing the nation among the world's leading sporting powers.

Players Credit Support System and Fans

Speaking on behalf of the team, captain Jerome Vinith Charles thanked the Government of India for providing high-quality training facilities, recovery support and an environment that allowed the players to focus completely on their preparation throughout the tournament.

He dedicated the historic bronze medal to the people of India, acknowledging the enthusiastic support received from fans who packed the stadium and encouraged the team during every match. According to the captain, the crowd's energy gave the players extra motivation to fight for every point and compete with confidence against stronger opponents.

Chief coach Dragan Mihailović also praised India's growing commitment to sports development, saying the long-term planning, improved athlete support systems and continued investment have created the right foundation for future success. He expressed confidence that if the current momentum continues, Indian teams will regularly challenge for medals at major international competitions across multiple sports.

India's breakthrough at the AVC Men's Volleyball Cup represents more than a single tournament success. It reflects the steady progress of Indian volleyball, the growing strength of the country's sporting ecosystem and the belief that Indian athletes can compete successfully with the best teams in Asia. With a historic medal, a significant rise in the world rankings and renewed confidence, the national team has set a new benchmark for the future of Indian volleyball.