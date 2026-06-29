Ivan Juric Named Head Coach of AC Monza

In a significant move, Ivan Juric has taken the reins as the head coach of AC Monza, the Serie A newcomers announced this week. The Croatian coach's appointment follows Monza's return to Italy's top football division after a brief spell in Serie B.

Although the club has not officially disclosed the duration of Juric's contract, it is widely speculated to extend until 2028. Juric steps into the role previously held by Paolo Bianco, who spearheaded Monza's promotion before his recent move to coach Pisa.

Before joining Monza, Juric managed several top-tier teams, including overseas stints with clubs such as Genoa, Hellas Verona, and most recently, the English Premier League's Southampton.