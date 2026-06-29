Enzo Maresca: Stepping into the Shoes of a Legend at Manchester City

Manchester City has named Enzo Maresca as the successor to Pep Guardiola as manager, effective next season, according to the club's announcement on Monday. The Italian manager comes in after a compensatory agreement was reached with Chelsea, marking his return to City where he served previously in various coaching capacities.

Maresca's career as a manager started at Parma, before successes at Leicester and Chelsea highlighted his capabilities. Notably, his tenure at Chelsea saw the lifting of the Conference League and Club World Cup, despite a turbulent exit amid complex relations with the club's ownership.

Confronting the challenge to uphold Guardiola’s legacy, Maresca expressed his eagerness to guide Manchester City henceforth. Guardiola, celebrated for his transformative leadership at City, steps down leaving behind a trail of impressive triumphs, including six Premier League titles.