Enzo Maresca Steps Up as Manchester City's New Manager

Manchester City Have Appointed Enzo Maresca As Manager To Replace Departing Coach Pep Guardiola Next Season

In a significant move, Manchester City has announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager. The Italian tactician will replace the outgoing Pep Guardiola and has agreed to a three-year contract with the club.

Maresca expressed his enthusiasm and optimism in a statement, emphasizing his deep familiarity with Manchester City and describing the opportunity to lead the team as exceptional.

This managerial shift marks a new chapter for the club as they prepare for the upcoming season under Maresca's guidance.