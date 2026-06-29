Enzo Maresca Steps Up as Manchester City's New Manager

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as the new manager of Manchester City, succeeding Pep Guardiola. He has signed a three-year contract with the Premier League club. Maresca considers leading Manchester City as a remarkable opportunity, familiarizing well with the club as he steps into his new role next season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester City Have Appointed Enzo Maresca As Manager To Replace Departing Coach Pep Guardiola Next Season | Updated: 29-06-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 18:36 IST
Enzo Maresca Steps Up as Manchester City's New Manager
Enzo Maresca

In a significant move, Manchester City has announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager. The Italian tactician will replace the outgoing Pep Guardiola and has agreed to a three-year contract with the club.

Maresca expressed his enthusiasm and optimism in a statement, emphasizing his deep familiarity with Manchester City and describing the opportunity to lead the team as exceptional.

This managerial shift marks a new chapter for the club as they prepare for the upcoming season under Maresca's guidance.

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