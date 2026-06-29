Setbacks Strike British Tennis as Draper and Raducanu Exit Wimbledon
British tennis suffered serious setbacks as Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu withdrew from Wimbledon due to injuries. Draper's arm and knee issues forced him to exit, while Raducanu is sidelined by a leg fracture. These exits leave Britain without its top contenders at the prestigious tournament.
Britain's chances at Wimbledon took a hit as former world number four Jack Draper announced his withdrawal due to an ongoing arm injury. This marks the second major disappointment for the home crowd following Emma Raducanu's exit prior to play due to a leg fracture.
Draper, plagued by injuries for over a year, expressed his devastation at missing the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon, especially in such a promising first-round matchup against American Taylor Fritz. Serbian Dusan Lajovic now takes Draper's place in the draw.
The absence of Draper and Raducanu, Britain's foremost tennis talents, has raised concerns over the impact of frequent injuries in the sport, potentially affecting future tournaments. Meanwhile, other British hopefuls faced tough competition on the opening day, adding to the host nation's frustration.