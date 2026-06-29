Setbacks Strike British Tennis as Draper and Raducanu Exit Wimbledon

Britains Former World Number Four Jack Draper Withdrew From Wimbledon Due To An Arm Injury On Monday In A Second Big Blow For The Home Crowd After Emma Raducanu Also Pulled Out Before She Could Hit A Ball Draper Had To Cut Short Last Season With A Bone Injury In His Arm And Has Been Suffering A Knee Injury This Year Devastated To Share That I Have Had To Withdraw From My First Round Match Due To A Recurrence Of My Arm Injury

Britain's chances at Wimbledon took a hit as former world number four Jack Draper announced his withdrawal due to an ongoing arm injury. This marks the second major disappointment for the home crowd following Emma Raducanu's exit prior to play due to a leg fracture.

Draper, plagued by injuries for over a year, expressed his devastation at missing the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon, especially in such a promising first-round matchup against American Taylor Fritz. Serbian Dusan Lajovic now takes Draper's place in the draw.

The absence of Draper and Raducanu, Britain's foremost tennis talents, has raised concerns over the impact of frequent injuries in the sport, potentially affecting future tournaments. Meanwhile, other British hopefuls faced tough competition on the opening day, adding to the host nation's frustration.