Neymar Returns: Brazil vs Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Showdown

In a highly anticipated clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston, Brazil and Japan have unveiled their starting XIs for the Round of 32. Brazilian star Neymar Jr., recovering from a past ACL injury, finds himself on the bench, sparking conversations about his impact on the tournament.

Neymar, who recently made his first World Cup appearance since 2023 against Scotland, returns to the squad following a calf injury. His comeback during Brazil's commanding 3-0 win in their Group C match marked his fourth World Cup tour, having previously played in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Brazil's formation includes standout players like goalkeeper Alisson and captain Marquinhos. Meanwhile, Japan fields Zion Suzuki as their goalie, with captain Ritsu Doan leading a strong midfield cadre. This match is crucial for both teams as they eye progression in the prestigious tournament.