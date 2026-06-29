Thrills and Upsets Mark Day 1 at Wimbledon 2023

Day one of Wimbledon 2023 was filled with thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes. Jannik Sinner and Naomi Osaka advanced, while big names like Cam Norrie and Casper Ruud were eliminated. Injuries also played a role, with Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu withdrawing before their matches began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The First Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Sinner And Osaka Advance Top Seed And World Number One Jannik Sinner Survived A Stern Firstround Test Against Miomir Kecmanovic | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:57 IST
Thrills and Upsets Mark Day 1 at Wimbledon 2023
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Wimbledon 2023 kicked off on Monday with a series of thrilling matches and notable upsets that captivated tennis fans worldwide. The highlight of the day saw world number one Jannik Sinner survive a tough battle against Miomir Kecmanovic, ultimately securing a hard-fought 4-6 6-3 6-7(6) 6-2 6-3 victory in just under three and a half hours.

On the women's side, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka began her pursuit of a first Wimbledon title with a 6-1 7-5 win over Elsa Jacquemot. However, the tournament also witnessed some significant early exits, as American qualifier Michael Zheng defeated Britain's Cam Norrie in a dramatic five-set contest, and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz ousted 11th seed Casper Ruud.

The excitement from the court was coupled with some unfortunate injuries, leading to the withdrawals of British players Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu before their matches commenced. Despite these setbacks, the first day of Wimbledon displayed a blend of promising performances and surprising outcomes, setting the stage for an exhilarating tournament ahead.

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