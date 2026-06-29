Sinner Triumphs in Wimbledon Opener, Overcoming Early Struggles

Jannik Sinner began his Wimbledon title defense with a gritty five-set victory over Miomir Kecmanovic. Despite early challenges and making 52 unforced errors, Sinner managed to overcome and secure the win after three hours and 30 minutes, setting up a second-round clash with Portugal's Nuno Borges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:52 IST
Sinner Triumphs in Wimbledon Opener, Overcoming Early Struggles
Jannik Sinner. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Jannik Sinner launched his Wimbledon title defense with a nail-biting triumph against Miomir Kecmanovic on opening day. Fresh from a surprising second-round exit at Roland Garros, Sinner won in a staggering five-set rally, as reported by the ATP, finishing 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3.

The match, lasting three hours and 30 minutes, was marked by Sinner's 52 unforced errors. Yet, he recalibrated his gameplay to turn the tide against a relentless Kecmanovic, who notably excelled during the third set tie-break, bringing the crowd to a frenzied standing ovation with exceptional rallies.

Despite slipping awkwardly earlier in the set, Sinner resisted the pressure without needing medical attention and regained his form in the decisive final sets. This hard-fought victory not only advances him to face Nuno Borges in the next round but also matches Nicola Pietrangeli's Italian record of 94 Grand Slam wins, avoiding a historic defeat in the first round as a defending champion. "It's a great honor to start this tournament," Sinner expressed, acknowledging the difficulty faced in the early stages, as quoted by the ATP.

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