Djokovic's Quest: Chasing Wimbledon Glory at 39

Novak Djokovic began his pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title and a 25th Grand Slam, defeating China's Wu Yibing in a tough four-set match. Despite being 39, Djokovic aims to equal Roger Federer's Wimbledon titles and surpass Margaret Court's Grand Slam record, showcasing resilience and skill throughout the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novak Djokovic Launched His Latest Bid For A Recordequalling Eighth Wimbledon Title And Standalone Th Grand Slam Crown With A Battling Win Over Chinas Plucky Wu Yibing In The First Round On Monday Still Fiercely Competitive At The Age Of | Updated: 30-06-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 02:57 IST
Djokovic's Quest: Chasing Wimbledon Glory at 39
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic commenced his latest quest for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title and a 25th Grand Slam victory, overcoming China's resilient Wu Yibing with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win in the first round.

At 39, Djokovic remains intensely competitive, aiming to match Roger Federer's Wimbledon victories and surpass Margaret Court's total Grand Slams. He showcased his signature skill and determination, dispatching his Lacoste blazer and getting down to business, while even acknowledging a marriage proposal in the crowd.

Wu, suffering from past injuries, fought hard, securing the second set and pushing Djokovic until the latter broke through in the third and fourth sets. Djokovic's strategic play eventually secured his victory, paving the way for a second-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

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