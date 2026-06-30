Djokovic's Quest: Chasing Wimbledon Glory at 39

Novak Djokovic Launched His Latest Bid For A Recordequalling Eighth Wimbledon Title And Standalone Th Grand Slam Crown With A Battling Win Over Chinas Plucky Wu Yibing In The First Round On Monday Still Fiercely Competitive At The Age Of

Novak Djokovic commenced his latest quest for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon title and a 25th Grand Slam victory, overcoming China's resilient Wu Yibing with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win in the first round.

At 39, Djokovic remains intensely competitive, aiming to match Roger Federer's Wimbledon victories and surpass Margaret Court's total Grand Slams. He showcased his signature skill and determination, dispatching his Lacoste blazer and getting down to business, while even acknowledging a marriage proposal in the crowd.

Wu, suffering from past injuries, fought hard, securing the second set and pushing Djokovic until the latter broke through in the third and fourth sets. Djokovic's strategic play eventually secured his victory, paving the way for a second-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas.