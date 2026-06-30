Yamaha Waves Goodbye to MotoGP Stars Quartararo and Rins

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will leave Yamaha at the end of the 2026 MotoGP season. Quartararo, a former world champion, joined in 2019 and achieved significant success. Despite challenges for Yamaha, the duo won just one podium finish since 2024. Yamaha currently struggles near the standings' bottom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fabio Quartararo And Alex Rins Will Leave Yamaha At The End Of The Motogp Season | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:38 IST
Yamaha Waves Goodbye to MotoGP Stars Quartararo and Rins
Fabio Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins are set to depart Yamaha after the 2026 MotoGP season, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Quartararo, who joined Yamaha in 2019, reached the pinnacle of his career there, claiming the 2021 MotoGP world championship, alongside 11 race wins and 32 podium finishes.

However, recent seasons have been tough for Yamaha, with only one podium placement recorded since 2024, leaving both riders outside the top ten in the championship standings.

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