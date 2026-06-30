Goncalo Ramos Secures Record Move to AC Milan

Goncalo Ramos, a forward from Portugal, has sealed a record transfer to AC Milan from Paris St Germain. The deal, which extends until June 2031, marks a significant investment by Milan, with a transfer fee surpassing €70 million, according to Italian media outlets. This acquisition places Ramos as the club's priciest player ever.

Ramos' move represents the first major signing under Milan's new head coach, Ruben Amorim, as the team aims to overhaul its squad following a lackluster season that saw them miss out on the Champions League qualification. Ramos, who ascended through the youth systems at Olhanense and Benfica, made his senior debut for Benfica in 2020, notching more than 100 appearances and 41 goals. His performance was instrumental in Benfica's Primeira Liga triumph in the 2022-23 season.

After joining Paris St Germain in 2023, the 25-year-old Ramos accumulated 131 appearances across all competitions, scoring 45 goals, and contributing to the club's 12 trophies, including back-to-back Champions League titles. He also participated in Portugal's World Cup campaign, appearing in the Group K draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.