Mumbai Residential Market Booms: Strongest H1 Performance Since 2013

Mumbai's residential market experienced unprecedented growth in the first half of 2026, achieving its best performance since 2013. According to Knight Frank India, the city recorded over 80,000 property registrations from January to June, representing a 6% increase year-on-year. Stamp duty collections also rose by 4% to Rs 6,968 crore, surpassing previous records for the same period.

The month of June was particularly noteworthy, with 13,302 property registrations—a 15% increase over the previous year, marking the highest June figures in 14 years. The state exchequer is set to collect Rs 1,077 crore in stamp duty for the month. The data highlights a shift in transaction patterns, with a higher proportion of mid-market segment registrations compared to the previous year.

The robust statistics for H1 2026 build on a strong foundation set in 2025. In contrast to the prior year, when registrations rose by 5%, the consistent growth underscores broad-based demand across different buyer segments. Shishir Baijal of Knight Frank India noted the resilience in end-user demand and sustained homebuyer confidence, as the market continues to expand beyond just luxury properties.