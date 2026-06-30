Olympique de Marseille Parts Ways with Habib Beye: A Leadership Change
Olympique de Marseille has ended its association with head coach Habib Beye after just over four months. Beye, a former Marseille captain, led the team to a fifth-place finish last season. Reports suggest Bruno Genesio may replace him as the new manager.
Olympique de Marseille has decided to part ways with head coach Habib Beye, the club announced on Tuesday. The decision comes just over four months after Beye, a former captain of the team, took on the coaching role.
During his brief tenure, Beye helped Olympique de Marseille secure a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1, narrowly missing out on a spot in the Champions League. The club expressed gratitude to Beye for his contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.
French media reports suggest that Bruno Genesio, who has managed top-tier teams like Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Rennais, is likely to take over the coaching duties at Stade Velodrome.