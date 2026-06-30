Olympique de Marseille Parts Ways with Habib Beye: A Leadership Change

Olympique De Marseille Have Parted Ways With Head Coach Habib Beye After Just Over Four Months In Charge

Olympique de Marseille has decided to part ways with head coach Habib Beye, the club announced on Tuesday. The decision comes just over four months after Beye, a former captain of the team, took on the coaching role.

During his brief tenure, Beye helped Olympique de Marseille secure a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1, narrowly missing out on a spot in the Champions League. The club expressed gratitude to Beye for his contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

French media reports suggest that Bruno Genesio, who has managed top-tier teams like Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Rennais, is likely to take over the coaching duties at Stade Velodrome.