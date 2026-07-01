While Some Us Mayors And Politicians Talk Up Their Love For Soccer In The Spotlight Of The World Cup

San Francisco's Mayor Daniel Lurie, a staunch soccer aficionado, is making headlines for his deep-rooted passion for the game. Unlike other politicians who simply declare their love during the World Cup, Lurie proves his dedication by attending five World Cups and following the English Premier League closely.

This affection for soccer goes hand-in-hand with his investment in the sport and his active presence in local fan zones and pubs during matches. Notably, Lurie is an investor in 49ers Enterprises, which recently took over Leeds United. His commitment is evident, having attended multiple matches and become a familiar face among the fan community.

Aside from sports enthusiasm, Lurie's leadership as San Francisco's mayor is marked by strides in reducing crime rates and striving for urban improvement. With social media boosting his man-of-the-people image, he aims to use events like the World Cup to foster unity and community strength, advocating for more initiatives that bring people together.