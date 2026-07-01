Canada Battles Dual Weather Threats: Wildfires and Heatwaves

Canadians across both ends of the country are bracing for severe weather conditions just ahead of the Canada Day holiday. Eastern Canada, including cities like Toronto, faces a heatwave, with temperatures anticipated to soar to 34 to 37 degrees Celsius, resulting in health advisories and safety measures.

Meanwhile, parts of Western Canada are grappling with severe rainfall, causing floods and road closures in areas such as Kananaskis, Alberta. This has disrupted travel plans and led to evacuation alerts as officials monitor high river flow rates.

Adding to these challenges, smoke from wildfires in northern Saskatchewan has forced air quality warnings in Calgary, further complicating preparations for local events, while Manitoba braces for potential overland flooding due to predicted heavy rainfall.