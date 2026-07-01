FCC to Vote on Measure Blocking Sales of Electronics with Blacklisted Components

The FCC plans to vote on a new measure next month aimed at barring the sale of devices in the U.S. containing components from blacklisted companies like Huawei. Currently, no regulations prevent the sale of electronics with components, such as chips from Huawei's Hi-Silicon, posing security risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Federal Communications Commission | Updated: 01-07-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 00:37 IST
FCC to Vote on Measure Blocking Sales of Electronics with Blacklisted Components
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In a decisive move toward bolstering national security, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced plans to vote on a new regulation next month. This measure would prohibit the sale of devices in the U.S. that contain parts from companies deemed a security risk, notably including Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

This prospective ban would address existing loopholes, as current regulations do not restrict American sales of electronics featuring components like chips from Huawei's Hi-Silicon. The planned measure aims to prevent such items from reaching American consumers.

By potentially closing this regulatory gap, the FCC underscores its commitment to safeguarding Americans from electronic devices perceived as security threats.

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