FCC to Vote on Measure Blocking Sales of Electronics with Blacklisted Components

In a decisive move toward bolstering national security, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced plans to vote on a new regulation next month. This measure would prohibit the sale of devices in the U.S. that contain parts from companies deemed a security risk, notably including Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

This prospective ban would address existing loopholes, as current regulations do not restrict American sales of electronics featuring components like chips from Huawei's Hi-Silicon. The planned measure aims to prevent such items from reaching American consumers.

By potentially closing this regulatory gap, the FCC underscores its commitment to safeguarding Americans from electronic devices perceived as security threats.