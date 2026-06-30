Frank Lampard Secures Future with Coventry City Until 2029

Coventry City Manager Frank Lampard Has Signed A New Contract That Will Keep Him At The Club Until

Frank Lampard has solidified his future with Coventry City by agreeing to a new contract, extending his tenure as manager until 2029. This strategic move comes as the club celebrates its recent promotion to the Premier League.

The announcement, made on Tuesday, reflects the club's faith in Lampard's ability to lead the team in the highly competitive Premier League arena.

Lampard's leadership has been pivotal for Coventry City, and his continued presence is expected to bring stability and ambition as the club embarks on this new chapter in top-tier football.