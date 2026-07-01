NBA's European Ambition: Landmark League Set for 2027

The NBA plans to establish a permanent league in Europe by October 2027 with FIBA backing. Twenty current EuroLeague and football clubs are among the numerous bidders in the $500 million to $1 billion range. The league will host 16 teams, 12 as permanent franchises. Announcements will be incremental.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Nba Is Extremely Encouraged By The Final Bids Received For Permanent Franchises In A New Nba And Fibabacked League In Europe Planned For October | Updated: 01-07-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 00:54 IST
NBA's European Ambition: Landmark League Set for 2027
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The NBA is gearing up for a monumental shift in European basketball with the establishment of a new FIBA-backed league set to debut in October 2027. Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum confirmed the league received numerous bids ranging from $500 million to $1 billion for the 12 intended permanent franchises.

The unprecedented cash flow signifies a capital surge European basketball hasn't previously witnessed. Clubs like Olympiacos, Real Madrid, and Barcelona represent the existing basketball powerhouses expected to potentially transition into this new league.

With former NBA owners showing keen interest, the league is set to feature 16 teams, including slots available through a qualification process. As the NBA expands its global footprint, announcements regarding team allocations will unfold progressively.

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