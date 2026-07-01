Upset at Wimbledon: Snigur Topples Svitolina in Opening Round
Elina Svitolina, the eighth seed, was eliminated from Wimbledon in the first round following a 7-5, 6-2 defeat to Ukrainian compatriot Daria Snigur. Despite an early lead, Svitolina couldn't maintain momentum. Snigur's victory set her up for a match against French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.
In a surprising opening-round exit, eighth seed Elina Svitolina was defeated 7-5, 6-2 by fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur at Wimbledon. Svitolina's hopes for her first Grand Slam title were dashed as she failed to capitalize on an initial 4-0 lead.
Snigur, ranked 77th in the world, demonstrated powerful flat hitting to break Svitolina in the second set and secure her maiden top-10 victory since 2023. The match concluded in a swift 68 minutes, setting up Snigur's next encounter with French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.
Celebrating her win with exuberance, Snigur described the Wimbledon victory as special, invoking the excitement of a football player. Svitolina, despite her loss, remains positive, attributing the defeat to factors like her comfort level on grass and a demanding clay season.