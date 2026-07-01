Upset at Wimbledon: Snigur Topples Svitolina in Opening Round

Eighth Seed Elina Svitolina Was Sent Spinning Out Of Wimbledon In The Opening Round After A Defeat By Fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur On Tuesday

In a surprising opening-round exit, eighth seed Elina Svitolina was defeated 7-5, 6-2 by fellow Ukrainian Daria Snigur at Wimbledon. Svitolina's hopes for her first Grand Slam title were dashed as she failed to capitalize on an initial 4-0 lead.

Snigur, ranked 77th in the world, demonstrated powerful flat hitting to break Svitolina in the second set and secure her maiden top-10 victory since 2023. The match concluded in a swift 68 minutes, setting up Snigur's next encounter with French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

Celebrating her win with exuberance, Snigur described the Wimbledon victory as special, invoking the excitement of a football player. Svitolina, despite her loss, remains positive, attributing the defeat to factors like her comfort level on grass and a demanding clay season.