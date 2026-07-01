Super Rugby Revamps 2027 Season: 16 Games, Intense Semi-Finals

Super Rugby will expand its 2027 season to include 16 games, with two teams advancing directly to the semi-finals in a new format. The season starts in February, featuring 10 teams. The top two teams get a semi-final bye, while those in positions three to six fight for semi-final spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Super Rugby Teams Will Play Two More Regularseason Games In | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:05 IST
Super Rugby Revamps 2027 Season: 16 Games, Intense Semi-Finals
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Super Rugby has unveiled a revamped competition structure for its 2027 season, which will see teams playing two additional regular-season games, bringing the total to 16. The top two teams will secure direct entry to the semi-finals under the new format announced on Wednesday.

The extended 17-week regular season will conclude with a playoff involving the third to sixth-place teams, vying for the remaining semi-final spots. Last season, the structure involved six teams in qualifying finals, introducing a new level of competition with every match crucial.

Starting February 12, the 2027 season will feature ten teams following the disbanding of Moana Pasifika. Teams from New Zealand, Australia, and Fiji will compete, culminating in the final on June 26. The Wellington Hurricanes are the current titleholders, having claimed victory last month.

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