Rising Star Daniel Holgado Joins Gresini Racing for MotoGP 2027
Daniel Holgado, Moto2 Rookie of the Year, will step up to MotoGP with Gresini Racing in 2027, joining former world champion Joan Mir. Holgado has claimed three victories in Moto2, while Mir is leaving Honda to join the Ducati-backed team. Gresini aims to support both riders in maximizing their potential.
Rising talent Daniel Holgado is set to make his mark in MotoGP, as he teams up with Gresini Racing for the 2027 season. Announced on Thursday, Holgado will join forces with former world champion Joan Mir in a move facilitated by the Ducati-backed team.
Holgado, a standout in Moto2 since 2025 with Aspar's team, already boasts three career victories and currently holds a strong position in this season's standings. His career progression is closely watched by Gresini Racing's team owner, Nadia Padovani, who expressed excitement over his upcoming rookie experience with them.
Meanwhile, Joan Mir, the 2020 MotoGP champion, is leaving Honda to revitalize his career with Gresini. As the team reshuffles its lineup, Mir is ready to pilot the latest Ducati Desmosedici, also aiming to reclaim his former glory next to emerging star Holgado.