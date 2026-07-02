Meerut Spartans Dominate to Clinch Under-15 Championship

The DDH Meerut Spartans emerged as victors in the Future Star Under-15 Championship, overpowering the Karim Capital Chargers by nine wickets at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The Spartans chased down a target of 108 with over three overs to spare, showcasing their dominance throughout the match.

In the face of some challenging bowling from Prakhar Vishnoi, who took an impressive four wickets for 33 runs, the Chargers managed only 107 runs, failing to utilize three remaining balls. Key scorers for the Chargers included Arjun Mishra with 27 runs and Eklavya with a late 22.

Chasing, the Meerut Spartans quickly found their rhythm despite losing opener Atharv Sharma early. Haryaksh's unbeaten 57 and Ansh Mittal's steady 31 not out guided them comfortably to victory. The event, organized by Subhash Rajput's Red Rock and backed by Krishna Apra Group, highlighted young talents, drawing support from cricket figures Aakash Chopra and Parthiv Patel, making it a memorable tournament for the participants.