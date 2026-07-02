Ruben Love Set for Landmark Test Debut at Flyhalf

Ruben Love Will Make His First Test Start At Flyhalf And Two Players Could Debut Off The Bench When The All Blacks Take On France In Their First Match In The Nations Championship In Christchurch On Saturday

Ruben Love is on the cusp of a significant milestone, set to start as flyhalf for the first time during the All Blacks’ encounter against France.

The match, scheduled for Saturday in Christchurch, could also see two new players making their debut from the bench.

This game marks the All Blacks' initiation into the Nations Championship, with fans eagerly anticipating the team's performance and potential new talent on display against a formidable French side.