Ruben Love Set for Landmark Test Debut at Flyhalf

Ruben Love is poised to make his debut as a starting flyhalf, with two additional players potentially debuting off the bench. The All Blacks' upcoming match against France in Christchurch marks the beginning of their Nations Championship journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ruben Love Will Make His First Test Start At Flyhalf And Two Players Could Debut Off The Bench When The All Blacks Take On France In Their First Match In The Nations Championship In Christchurch On Saturday | Updated: 02-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 20:08 IST
Ruben Love Set for Landmark Test Debut at Flyhalf

Ruben Love is on the cusp of a significant milestone, set to start as flyhalf for the first time during the All Blacks’ encounter against France.

The match, scheduled for Saturday in Christchurch, could also see two new players making their debut from the bench.

This game marks the All Blacks' initiation into the Nations Championship, with fans eagerly anticipating the team's performance and potential new talent on display against a formidable French side.

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