Smith and Pollock Poised for England's South African Showdown

Fin Smith is set to play flyhalf while Henry Pollock takes up a bench role for England against South Africa in their initial Nations Championship match on Saturday. Coach Steve Borthwick announced the lineup, highlighting Smith's starting position and Pollock's inclusion as part of the reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fin Smith Has Been Given The Nod At Flyhalf And Livewire Back Row Henry Pollock Is On The Bench In The England Side Named By Coach Steve Borthwick On Thursday To Face South Africa In Their Opening Nations Championship Fixture In Johannesburg On Saturday | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:08 IST
Smith and Pollock Poised for England's South African Showdown

Fin Smith has been selected to start at flyhalf for England in their Nations Championship game against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday. The announcement was made by coach Steve Borthwick on Thursday.

In addition, dynamic back-row player Henry Pollock will provide a spark from the bench, adding depth to the English side's strategy.

The team is keenly anticipating the fixture, marking their opening match in the championship, with hopes placed high on Smith's performance and Pollock's energy off the bench.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026