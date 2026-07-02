Smith and Pollock Poised for England's South African Showdown

Fin Smith Has Been Given The Nod At Flyhalf And Livewire Back Row Henry Pollock Is On The Bench In The England Side Named By Coach Steve Borthwick On Thursday To Face South Africa In Their Opening Nations Championship Fixture In Johannesburg On Saturday

Fin Smith has been selected to start at flyhalf for England in their Nations Championship game against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday. The announcement was made by coach Steve Borthwick on Thursday.

In addition, dynamic back-row player Henry Pollock will provide a spark from the bench, adding depth to the English side's strategy.

The team is keenly anticipating the fixture, marking their opening match in the championship, with hopes placed high on Smith's performance and Pollock's energy off the bench.