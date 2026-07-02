Smith and Pollock Poised for England's South African Showdown
Fin Smith is set to play flyhalf while Henry Pollock takes up a bench role for England against South Africa in their initial Nations Championship match on Saturday. Coach Steve Borthwick announced the lineup, highlighting Smith's starting position and Pollock's inclusion as part of the reserve.
Fin Smith has been selected to start at flyhalf for England in their Nations Championship game against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday. The announcement was made by coach Steve Borthwick on Thursday.
In addition, dynamic back-row player Henry Pollock will provide a spark from the bench, adding depth to the English side's strategy.
The team is keenly anticipating the fixture, marking their opening match in the championship, with hopes placed high on Smith's performance and Pollock's energy off the bench.