Scotland's Strategic Line-Up for Nations Championship Opener

Scotland is gearing up for its opening fixture in the Nations Championship with a strategic lineup. Tom Jordan will make his debut at flyhalf, bringing fresh energy to the squad.

Veterans Pierre Schoeman and Scott Cummings are being honored with their 50th caps, milestones that reflect their consistent performance and contribution to the team.

Coach Gregor Townsend has announced these selections ahead of the crucial match against Argentina in Cordoba on Saturday, highlighting a blend of new talent and experienced leaders.