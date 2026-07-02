Epic Wimbledon Battle: Anisimova vs. Kenin Showdown
Amanda Anisimova displayed resilience by defeating Sofia Kenin 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) in a gripping Wimbledon second-round clash. Anisimova fought back from a troubled position to seal victory. Kenin's performance showed glimpses of her past form but ultimately, Anisimova's determination paid off for her to advance.
A thrilling encounter unfolded at Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova faced off against fellow American Sofia Kenin in the second round. The 20-somethings, both daughters of Russian immigrants, battled fiercely on the court, showcasing their resilience and skill.
Anisimova, having faced a devastating Wimbledon final loss last year, recovered from a tough start to clenched teeth and fought back from 3-1 down in the decisive set. Her determination shone through as she regained her composure and aimed for a spot in the third round.
Overcoming challenges, Anisimova's victory was sealed in a tense tiebreak, further highlighting her tenacity. With her eyes set on the next match against Madison Keys, she has successfully earned her place in the competition's third round.