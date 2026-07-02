Epic Wimbledon Battle: Anisimova vs. Kenin Showdown

Amanda Anisimova displayed resilience by defeating Sofia Kenin 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) in a gripping Wimbledon second-round clash. Anisimova fought back from a troubled position to seal victory. Kenin's performance showed glimpses of her past form but ultimately, Anisimova's determination paid off for her to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Showdown Between Two American Somethings Born To Russian Immigrants Turned Into An Almighty Scrap At Wimbledon As Amanda Anisimova Displayed Her Powers Of Resilience To Tame Sofia Kenin In The Second Round On Thursday A Year After Becoming The First Player In More Than A Century To Lose A Wimbledon Final | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:05 IST
Epic Wimbledon Battle: Anisimova vs. Kenin Showdown
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A thrilling encounter unfolded at Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova faced off against fellow American Sofia Kenin in the second round. The 20-somethings, both daughters of Russian immigrants, battled fiercely on the court, showcasing their resilience and skill.

Anisimova, having faced a devastating Wimbledon final loss last year, recovered from a tough start to clenched teeth and fought back from 3-1 down in the decisive set. Her determination shone through as she regained her composure and aimed for a spot in the third round.

Overcoming challenges, Anisimova's victory was sealed in a tense tiebreak, further highlighting her tenacity. With her eyes set on the next match against Madison Keys, she has successfully earned her place in the competition's third round.

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