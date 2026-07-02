Lego Laps: A Quirky Prelude to the British Grand Prix

Formula One drives creativity with a playful twist at the British Grand Prix, where drivers lap Silverstone in Lego cars. Although not universally embraced by racers like Lewis Hamilton, the event, in collaboration with Lego, adds a touch of whimsical chaos before the serious competition begins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula One Drivers Will Do A Lap Of Silverstone Before Sundays British Grand Prix In Minicars Made Of Lego Bricks | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:10 IST
Lego Laps: A Quirky Prelude to the British Grand Prix
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In an unusual blend of sport and creativity, Formula One drivers are set to navigate Silverstone's iconic track in mini-cars made entirely of Lego bricks this Sunday before the British Grand Prix. However, not all drivers are keen on the stunt. Lewis Hamilton, known for his impressive track records, wishes to skip the event, citing personal reasons to 'take offline.'

The playful initiative is part of multiple collaborations between Formula One and the Danish toymaker, Lego. Hamilton, along with teammate Charles Leclerc, previously participated in a similar event in Miami, where Lego car collisions left bricks scattered amid competitive zeal. Despite the chaos, the Lego tradition continues with some drivers expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming lap.

The Lego cars for the Silverstone parade, made of over 28,000 bricks each and displaying 2026 liveries, offer a fun yet modest prelude to the real race. Built by a team of 20 experts, the unique vehicles underscore a creative partnership in motorsport, with echoes of previous Lego tributes from trophy design to podium appearances.

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