Aston Martin: Revving Up with New Honda Engine

Formula One Backmarkers Aston Martin Will Have An Upgraded Honda Engine After The August Break

Aston Martin, the underdog in Formula One, is set to introduce an upgraded Honda engine from the Dutch Grand Prix, according to Shintaro Orihara, Honda's trackside boss. The team is striving to enhance its position, currently secured at 10th with only one point.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Orihara acknowledged the challenge of competing with leading teams like Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains, stressing the need for not just immediate improvements but also strategic long-term upgrades.

The eagerly anticipated debut of Aston Martin's upgraded engine and revised chassis is scheduled for August 23, as the season kicks off the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.