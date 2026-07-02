Aston Martin: Revving Up with New Honda Engine
Aston Martin, currently at the bottom of the Formula One standings, will receive an upgraded Honda engine after the August break, starting from the Dutch Grand Prix. Despite challenges with their current power unit, they aim to improve competitiveness with a revised chassis and new strategies.
Aston Martin, the underdog in Formula One, is set to introduce an upgraded Honda engine from the Dutch Grand Prix, according to Shintaro Orihara, Honda's trackside boss. The team is striving to enhance its position, currently secured at 10th with only one point.
Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Orihara acknowledged the challenge of competing with leading teams like Mercedes and Red Bull Powertrains, stressing the need for not just immediate improvements but also strategic long-term upgrades.
The eagerly anticipated debut of Aston Martin's upgraded engine and revised chassis is scheduled for August 23, as the season kicks off the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.