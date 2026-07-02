Lando Norris and the Silverstone Shift: A New Era of Excitement Awaits

Lando Norris anticipates a different experience at Silverstone for his first home British Grand Prix as a world champion, with excitement still intact despite a changing race dynamic due to the new engine era. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton also shares his thoughts on the evolving challenge of the historic track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lando Norris Expects Silverstone To Be Less Of A Challenge In His First Home British Grand Prix As Formula One World Champion | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:45 IST
Lando Norris and the Silverstone Shift: A New Era of Excitement Awaits
Lando Norris

Lando Norris is gearing up for a distinctive experience at the British Grand Prix, where the Formula One driver will race at Silverstone as a world champion for the first time. Despite expectations of lessened challenges posed by iconic corners, excitement is sure to remain for both participants and fans.

This year's event marks a significant shift in the racing dynamic with the sport's new engine era emphasizing energy management and electric components. Norris acknowledged that while some renowned stretches may not demand the same skills as before, the spectacle promises to deliver thrilling moments.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton, reflecting on his simulator experiences, expressed that while Silverstone remains the heart of British racing, the feel of the track might differ with lifting and coasting becoming more common through some of its fastest sections.

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