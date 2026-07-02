Lego-Made Mini-Cars to Star in Parade at British Grand Prix

Formula One Drivers Will Do A Parade Lap Of Silverstone Before Sundays British Grand Prix In Minicars Made Of Lego Bricks The Stunt Is One Of A Series In A Tieup Between The Liberty Mediaowned Sporting Organisation And The Danish Toymaker

In a unique collaboration, Formula One drivers will be making a grand entrance at this Sunday's British Grand Prix by parading around Silverstone in mini-cars constructed entirely from Lego bricks.

The initiative is part of an ongoing partnership between Liberty Media, the entity behind Formula One, and the famous Danish toymaker. This partnership, which has been grabbing headlines since 2025, has seen other creative endeavors, such as last year's Miami event where drivers navigated the track in life-size two-seater Lego electric cars and the British Grand Prix where winners received Lego trophies.

The upcoming parade sees each car built from over 28,000 bricks, showcasing the teams' 2026 liveries. Notably, a team of 20 designers, engineers, and builders spent over 6,400 hours crafting these unique vehicles in the Czech Republic. Although the Lego cars can travel at speeds up to 25 kph, they're a prelude to the high-speed action that follows.