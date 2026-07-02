Lego Revelations: Formula One's Unusual Pre-Race Tradition

Formula One Drivers Will Do A Lap Of Silverstone Before Sundays British Grand Prix In Minicars Made Of Lego Bricks

In a unique twist to pre-race ceremonies, Formula One drivers are preparing to lap Silverstone in mini-cars crafted entirely from Lego bricks before the British Grand Prix. Despite the excitement surrounding the event, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed his disinterest, humorously noting the potential chaos these stunts could introduce.

This Lego-themed spectacle aligns with recent F1 traditions, particularly after the popular Miami race, where life-size Lego cars made headlines. Last year's British Grand Prix winners received trophies made from the iconic plastic bricks, underlining Lego's growing role as an official F1 partner.

The cars showcased during the drivers' parade this year encapsulate team spirit with 2026 liveries and are meticulously designed by a dedicated team. As the pre-race buzz builds, anticipation grows to see which drivers embrace this lighthearted challenge with gusto.