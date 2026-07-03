Julian Nagelsmann Departs as Germany Coach Following World Cup Setback

Germany's football coach, Julian Nagelsmann, is stepping down following the team's early exit from the World Cup. The decision was announced by the DFB, highlighting his dedication and promising collaboration during his tenure. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf praised Nagelsmann for his sincere and responsible character.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Has Been Asked To Step Down After The Teams Early World Cup Exit | Updated: 03-07-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 15:38 IST
Julian Nagelsmann Departs as Germany Coach Following World Cup Setback
Julian Nagelsmann

Germany's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, has agreed to part ways with the national team after their premature exit from the World Cup, as announced by the nation's football association, the DFB, on Friday.

The 38-year-old coach engaged in discussions with senior officials before deciding to step down. The DFB expressed its gratitude for Nagelsmann's contributions since he took the role in September 2023.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf lauded Nagelsmann's commitment and ambition, also praising him as a responsible and sincere individual whose work was highly valued.

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