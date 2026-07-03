Germany's Coaching Carousel: Nagelsmann Steps Down, Klopp in Talks

German football coach Julian Nagelsmann resigned after Germany's poor World Cup performance. The German Football Association confirmed discussions with Juergen Klopp as a potential replacement. Nagelsmann, 38, had a short tenure after succeeding in 2023. He expressed gratitude to fans amid the team's disappointing campaign, marking Germany's third consecutive World Cup failure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Coach Julian Nagelsmann Stepped Down On Friday Following The Teams Early World Cup Exit | Updated: 03-07-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 16:39 IST
Germany's Coaching Carousel: Nagelsmann Steps Down, Klopp in Talks
Julian Nagelsmann

Germany's football scene witnessed a significant change as coach Julian Nagelsmann stepped down on Friday. This decision followed the national team's unexpected early exit from the World Cup.

The German Football Association, exploring new leadership, is in discussions with prominent former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp to fill the vacant position.

Nagelsmann expressed appreciation to loyal fans but highlighted the need for a fresh start, emphasizing his commitment to the team's success despite this disappointing chapter.

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