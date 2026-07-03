South Africa Applauds Proteas Women After T20 World Cup Campaign

The South African government has praised the Proteas Women for their inspiring performance at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, saying the team has made the nation proud despite falling short in the tournament final against England.

Government praises team's fighting spirit

In a statement issued by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the government congratulated the Proteas Women for representing South Africa with pride, determination, and excellence throughout the competition. The tribute came after South Africa lost the final to England by 40 runs in London. Although the result ended the team's hopes of lifting the trophy, the government said the players had earned the admiration and respect of the country through their commitment and performances across the tournament. According to the GCIS, the Proteas Women return home as champions in the hearts of South Africans because of the courage, resilience, and professionalism they displayed against some of the world's strongest cricket teams.

Team inspires a nation beyond the final result

The government said the players demonstrated that sporting success is not defined only by the outcome of a final match but also by the character, determination, and belief shown throughout the journey. Officials noted that the Proteas Women continue to rank among the world's leading women's cricket teams, with their performances inspiring millions of supporters across the country. The team's campaign has also encouraged young women and girls to pursue their ambitions, showing that dedication and perseverance can open opportunities on the international stage. Their achievements, the government said, have become a source of national pride that extends well beyond cricket.

Nation thanks Proteas Women for flying the flag high

Acting Government Spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa thanked the players for representing South Africa with distinction and for carrying the national flag with honour throughout the tournament. She said the country stands united in celebrating the team's efforts and expressed appreciation for the professionalism and commitment shown during the World Cup campaign.

While the trophy may have gone elsewhere, the government's message made it clear that the Proteas Women's performances have strengthened their place as role models for future generations and reinforced the growing impact of women's cricket in South Africa.