Wimbledon Day 5: Upsets, Advances, and Champions on Alert
Day five of Wimbledon witnessed a series of upsets and remarkable victories. Daniil Medvedev was unexpectedly ousted by Jan-Lennard Struff. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka, and Belinda Bencic advanced to the next rounds, showing their prowess on the grass courts.
Daniil Medvedev, seeded eighth and a 2024 semi-finalist, faced a surprising defeat at Wimbledon, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 7-5. This upset came despite the Russian having a break lead in each set.
Elsewhere, world number one Jannik Sinner progressed to the fourth round after dispatching Jenson Brooksby with a 6-4 6-3 6-4 win. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic also moved forward, overcoming Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4).
In women’s singles, Naomi Osaka secured her place in the fourth round with a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula continued her impressive campaign without losing a set, defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1 6-3.
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