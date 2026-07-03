Wimbledon Day 5: Upsets, Advances, and Champions on Alert

Highlights Of The Fifth Day At Wimbledon On Friday Times Gmt Medvedev Crashes Out Eighth Seed Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev, seeded eighth and a 2024 semi-finalist, faced a surprising defeat at Wimbledon, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(4) 7-6(5) 7-5. This upset came despite the Russian having a break lead in each set.

Elsewhere, world number one Jannik Sinner progressed to the fourth round after dispatching Jenson Brooksby with a 6-4 6-3 6-4 win. Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic also moved forward, overcoming Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4).

In women’s singles, Naomi Osaka secured her place in the fourth round with a dominant 6-1 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula continued her impressive campaign without losing a set, defeating Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-1 6-3.