Djokovic Aims for Historic Wimbledon Record Amid Fierce Competitions

Novak Djokovic continues his Wimbledon campaign, aiming to equal Roger Federer's eight singles titles. Overcoming a strong challenge from Arthur Rinderknech, Djokovic moves to the fourth round with 105 Wimbledon wins. Facing Roman Safiullin next, Djokovic eyes a historic Grand Slam title as he progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novak Djokovic Has Spent The Latter Half Of His Glittering Career Equalling Records Set By Former Rival Roger Federer And The Serb Was At It Again As He Notched Up Win Number At Wimbledon To Reach The Fourth Round On Friday The Yearold | Updated: 03-07-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 22:42 IST
Djokovic Aims for Historic Wimbledon Record Amid Fierce Competitions
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic, the Serbian tennis superstar, remains relentless in his pursuit of history at Wimbledon, equaling Roger Federer's records. On Friday, he achieved his 105th Wimbledon match win by defeating French player Arthur Rinderknech.

Despite a third-set challenge, Djokovic secured a 7-5 6-4 1-6 7-6(4) victory to advance to the fourth round. His impressive performance, punctuated by dives and precision shot-making, excited the Centre Court crowd. Djokovic jested about a potential matchup with Federer to celebrate his win.

The 39-year-old icon now stands just four victories away from a record 25th Grand Slam title, intending to become the oldest champion of a singles Grand Slam in the professional era.

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