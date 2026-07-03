Jannik Sinner Advances in Wimbledon, Eyes Historic Title Defense

Jannik Sinner, the world's top-ranked tennis player, continues his formidable run at Wimbledon with a strategic victory over American Jenson Brooksby. Despite not playing at his peak, Sinner swept through the match with scores of 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, advancing to the fourth round.

The Italian's recent performance marks his consistent progress at the grass-court Grand Slam, where he aims to secure back-to-back titles. This year, Sinner draws inspiration from Carlos Alcaraz, the last player to defend the championship title in consecutive years.

Next, he faces the challenge of Shintaro Mochizuki, who claimed a comeback victory against Rafael Jodar. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic showcased his resilience by overcoming Arthur Rinderknech, equaling Roger Federer's record for the most men's singles match wins at Wimbledon.