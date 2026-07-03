Lewis Hamilton Sets Silverstone Abuzz with Record Speed

Lewis Hamilton led Ferrari's charge at the British Grand Prix, securing the fastest time in practice. Outpacing young star Kimi Antonelli, Hamilton's prowess promises a thrilling competition. This year's Grand Prix, anticipated to attract the largest crowd yet, underscores its historic significance in the racing calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferraris Lewis Hamilton Went Fastest In Sole Practice For His Home British Grand Prix On Friday While Formula One Leader Kimi Antonelli Outshone Mercedes Teammate George Russell Seven Times World Champion Hamilton Threw Down An Early Marker For The Sunny Silverstone Weekend With A Best Lap Of One Minute Seconds | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:25 IST
Lewis Hamilton Sets Silverstone Abuzz with Record Speed
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, racing for Ferrari, dominated the sole practice session for the British Grand Prix, setting the fastest time with a lap of one minute 29.260 seconds. This impressive feat came ahead of Mercedes' rising star, Kimi Antonelli, who had previously impressed with his speed.

With a record nine wins at Silverstone, Hamilton aims to deliver Ferrari's 250th Formula One victory this weekend. Spectators are set to witness a historic event, with a record-breaking attendance of 565,000 fans expected, marking it as the biggest ever British Grand Prix.

Notable competitors included Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and last year's winner, Lando Norris. As the weekend unfolds, excitement builds for the upcoming sprint qualifying and race events, setting the stage for Hamilton to potentially extend his legacy further.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026