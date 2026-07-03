Lewis Hamilton Sets Silverstone Abuzz with Record Speed

Ferraris Lewis Hamilton Went Fastest In Sole Practice For His Home British Grand Prix On Friday While Formula One Leader Kimi Antonelli Outshone Mercedes Teammate George Russell Seven Times World Champion Hamilton Threw Down An Early Marker For The Sunny Silverstone Weekend With A Best Lap Of One Minute Seconds

Lewis Hamilton, racing for Ferrari, dominated the sole practice session for the British Grand Prix, setting the fastest time with a lap of one minute 29.260 seconds. This impressive feat came ahead of Mercedes' rising star, Kimi Antonelli, who had previously impressed with his speed.

With a record nine wins at Silverstone, Hamilton aims to deliver Ferrari's 250th Formula One victory this weekend. Spectators are set to witness a historic event, with a record-breaking attendance of 565,000 fans expected, marking it as the biggest ever British Grand Prix.

Notable competitors included Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, and last year's winner, Lando Norris. As the weekend unfolds, excitement builds for the upcoming sprint qualifying and race events, setting the stage for Hamilton to potentially extend his legacy further.