Hamilton Claims Pole at Thrilling British Grand Prix Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton secured pole position at the British Grand Prix sprint race, thrilling the home crowd at Silverstone. He outpaced Kimi Antonelli, who secured second place, by a mere 0.011 seconds. Red Bull's Max Verstappen followed in third, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and George Russell rounded out the top five.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferraris Lewis Hamilton Took Pole Position For Saturdays British Grand Prix Sprint Race With Mercedess Formula One Leader Kimi Antonelli Alongside On The Front Row The Seventimes World Champion Delighted His Home Crowd With The Fastest Lap In All Three Phases Of Fridays Qualifying Session And Finished With A Best Lap Of One Minute Seconds On A Sunny Afternoon At Silverstone Italian Teenager Antonelli Was Slower Red Bulls Max Verstappen Qualified Third With Ferraris Charles Leclerc Fourth And George Russell | Updated: 03-07-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 21:58 IST
Hamilton Claims Pole at Thrilling British Grand Prix Qualifying
Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton secured the pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, setting the fastest lap during Friday's qualifying sessions at Silverstone.

The seven-time world champion delivered a stellar performance, delighting the home fans with a lap time of one minute 28.376 seconds.

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli narrowly missed out on the top spot by just 0.011 seconds. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth, respectively, with George Russell completing the top five.

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