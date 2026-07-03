Hamilton Claims Pole at Thrilling British Grand Prix Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton secured pole position at the British Grand Prix sprint race, thrilling the home crowd at Silverstone. He outpaced Kimi Antonelli, who secured second place, by a mere 0.011 seconds. Red Bull's Max Verstappen followed in third, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and George Russell rounded out the top five.
Lewis Hamilton secured the pole position for the British Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday, setting the fastest lap during Friday's qualifying sessions at Silverstone.
The seven-time world champion delivered a stellar performance, delighting the home fans with a lap time of one minute 28.376 seconds.
Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli narrowly missed out on the top spot by just 0.011 seconds. Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third and fourth, respectively, with George Russell completing the top five.