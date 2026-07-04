Cabo Verde's Heroic World Cup Debut: Almost Topples Defending Champs Argentina

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lauded Cabo Verde’s extraordinary debut in the FIFA World Cup, describing it as memorable and heroic. Despite a winless campaign, the debutants reached the round of 32, holding champions Argentina to a dramatic match that only ended in extra time.

Speaking on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic was moved by Cabo Verde's performance, highlighting the team’s spirit and determination. He emphasized that the small island nation showcased their capability by nearly defeating the World Cup's defending champions, calling the players heroes and idols back home.

The game saw Cabo Verde put up a strong fight against Argentina, taking the match to extra time with a 2-2 tie. An unfortunate own goal by Diney Borges sealed their fate, but their efforts earned global recognition and a proud homecoming awaits them.