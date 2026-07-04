Cabo Verde's Heroic World Cup Debut: Almost Topples Defending Champs Argentina

Cabo Verde's debut at the FIFA World Cup was a historic journey marked by a valiant showdown against Argentina. The debutants reached the round of 32, defying expectations with draws against top teams and a close match against Messi's side, earning admiration worldwide despite their exit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:15 IST
Cabo Verde's Heroic World Cup Debut: Almost Topples Defending Champs Argentina
Cabo Verde's Diney Borges and teammates celebrate after the match as they qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lauded Cabo Verde’s extraordinary debut in the FIFA World Cup, describing it as memorable and heroic. Despite a winless campaign, the debutants reached the round of 32, holding champions Argentina to a dramatic match that only ended in extra time.

Speaking on FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic was moved by Cabo Verde's performance, highlighting the team’s spirit and determination. He emphasized that the small island nation showcased their capability by nearly defeating the World Cup's defending champions, calling the players heroes and idols back home.

The game saw Cabo Verde put up a strong fight against Argentina, taking the match to extra time with a 2-2 tie. An unfortunate own goal by Diney Borges sealed their fate, but their efforts earned global recognition and a proud homecoming awaits them.

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