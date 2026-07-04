Cabo Verde's Remarkable FIFA World Cup Debut Rivals Argentina in Epic Clash

Cabo Verde showcased exceptional talent in their FIFA World Cup debut, nearly upsetting Argentina in a thrilling 3-2 extra-time match. The new entrants also drew against Spain, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, earning a Round of 32 spot and accolades for their spirited and resilient performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:16 IST
Cabo Verde's Remarkable FIFA World Cup Debut Rivals Argentina in Epic Clash
Cabo Verde team. (Photo: @vozinhapr X). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has praised debutants Cabo Verde for their outstanding showing at the FIFA World Cup, where they nearly shocked defending champions Argentina in a gripping 3-2 extra-time defeat. Cabo Verde's spirited campaign garnered admiration despite not clinching the win.

The new entrants made headlines by holding European champions Spain to a goalless draw and securing points from Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay—achievements that propelled them into the Round of 32 in their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Cabo Verde's determination was evident against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the knockout stages, where they matched their illustrious opponents with resilience and hard work. Despite an own goal by Diney Borges sealing their fate, their commendable run has left a lasting impression.

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