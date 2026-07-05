Tens Of Thousands Of Iranians Thronged A Vast Outdoor Prayer Complex In Tehran On Saturday To View The Coffins Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Tens of thousands crowded the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla in Tehran on Saturday, paying respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the onset of the U.S.-Israeli conflict. Mourners, clad in black and adorned with Iran's national colors, honored Khamenei and his injured successor son, Mojtaba.

The funeral amplifies a recurring theme of martyrs in Iran's Shi'ite tradition. Iran's people express unwavering devotion while tensions linger. Despite past domestic protests, unity prevails during the interim ceasefire, with major processions set to unite millions in publicly orchestrated mourning engagements across the nation.

Economic and political implications hover over the proceedings, as Iran stood firm against the superpower assault that saw further sanctions lifted. President Trump expressed skepticism over public grief, fueling a narrative of complex international relations amidst potential economic recuperation through a precarious peace deal.