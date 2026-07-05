Djokovic Survives Safiullin Scare to Make Wimbledon History

Novak Djokovic made history by securing his 106th match victory at Wimbledon, surpassing Roger Federer's record. He defeated Roman Safiullin in a tough four-set match, advancing to the quarter-finals. Djokovic, now eyeing a 25th Grand Slam title, overcame challenges with strategic plays and precise serving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Novak Djokovic Added Another Chapter To His Wimbledon Legacy On Sunday As The Serb Fought Past Russian Qualifier Roman Safiullin To Earn A Record Th Match Victory At The All England Club And Reach Another Quarterfinal The Victory Moved Djokovic Clear Of His Retired Rival Roger Federer On The Mens Alltime Match Wins List At The Grass Court Grand Slam The Seventh Seed Will Now Have Another Piece Of History In His Sights As He Bids To Equal The Swiss Greats Haul Of Eight Wimbledon Titles Also In Pursuit Of A Standalone Th Grand Slam Trophy | Updated: 05-07-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 22:10 IST
Djokovic Survives Safiullin Scare to Make Wimbledon History
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic achieved another milestone at Wimbledon, defeating Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin to secure his 106th match victory at the prestigious tournament. This triumph places him ahead of Roger Federer on the list of all-time match wins at the All England Club.

Djokovic's relentless pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon title and a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam trophy fuels his drive. Despite facing a formidable challenge from Safiullin, including a lost set, the Serb's strategic play and precise serving carried him through to the quarter-finals.

Reflecting on his performance, Djokovic admitted the difficulties faced against the strong and aggressive Safiullin, but his adaptability and caliber shone through in crucial moments, setting up a match against either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

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