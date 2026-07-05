Isaac Del Toro's Historic Tour de France Triumph

Isaac Del Toro Overcame A Mechanical Issue And A Long Wait To Change His Bike Before Launching A Late Attack To Win The Second Stage Of The Tour De France On Sunday

In a showdown of determination and strategy, Isaac Del Toro marked his place in history by clinching the second stage of the Tour de France, making him the second Mexican to claim such a victory since Raul Alcala.

Del Toro's triumph was not without challenges; he encountered a mechanical setback mid-race and endured a tense wait for a replacement bike. But his resilience shone through as he executed a late attack, securing his victory.

With camaraderie evident, Del Toro's teammate, Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, celebrated alongside him. The victory also came on a significant day for Mexico, mirroring the achievements of the country's soccer team at the World Cup.