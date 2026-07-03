Carlos Tevez Hails Messi as Argentina's 'Untouchable' Icon

Carlos Tevez praises Lionel Messi, highlighting his awe-inspiring talent and global impact. Tevez draws comparisons to legends like Maradona and Pele, emphasizing Argentina's fortune in having Messi. As the World Cup progresses, Messi's remarkable performance leads Argentina towards another potential victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 19:28 IST
Carlos Tevez Hails Messi as Argentina's 'Untouchable' Icon
Argentina skipper Lionel Messi (Photo: Instagram/ Leo Messi). Image Credit: ANI

Carlos Tevez, a former Argentina forward, has lauded his compatriot Lionel Messi for his extraordinary skills and enduring influence on the global football stage. In a recent interview, Tevez expressed that Messi continues to astonish even his own teammates with his exceptional play and ability to consistently create magical moments.

Tevez pointed out the universal admiration for Messi, recognizing that his impact transcends Argentina and captivates fans worldwide. Reflecting on the rich football heritage of Argentina, Tevez noted the nation's luck in having two iconic players, Diego Maradona and Messi, comparing their legendary status to that of Brazil's veneration for Pele.

As Argentina prepares to face Cabo Verde in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, with Messi at the helm, hopes are high for defending the title. Messi, currently tied with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race, has been pivotal in Argentina's quest to retain their championship crown.

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