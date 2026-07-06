Yuvraj Singh's Heartfelt Tribute as Neymar Jr. Bids Farewell to International Football

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh praised Neymar Jr. after Brazil's World Cup exit and Neymar's retirement from international football. Neymar's career ended with a final goal in the stadium where he debuted. Norway's Haaland led his team past Brazil, marking a historic World Cup quarter-final entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 15:56 IST
Yuvraj Singh's Heartfelt Tribute as Neymar Jr. Bids Farewell to International Football
Neymar (Photo: X/@neymarjr). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricket icon Yuvraj Singh took to social media to express admiration for Brazilian football legend Neymar Jr. following the latter's retirement announcement from international football. Neymar's decision came in the wake of Brazil's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Norway during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Yuvraj hailed Neymar as a "legendary international career" and recognized him as "an absolute entertainer and a true champion." Neymar ended his illustrious international journey with 80 goals in 130 matches, leaving an indelible mark as Brazil's all-time top scorer.

Norway's disciplined display, powered by Erling Haaland's two late goals, secured their quarter-final berth, marking a historic achievement for the nation. Despite Neymar's stoppage-time penalty, Brazil's exit marked an end to an era. Haaland's seven-goal tally positions him in the race for the Golden Boot.

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