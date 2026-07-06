Twenty years have passed since Lionel Messi, a reserved 18-year-old, made his World Cup debut under the guidance of Jose Pekerman. Originally seen as a mere cameo, his initial performance hinted at the great player he would later become.

Despite criticism over his limited playing time in the 2006 World Cup, Pekerman stood firm. He insisted that every minute Messi played was crucial for both his personal growth and understanding the demands of international soccer.

As time has shown, Pekerman's faith was well-placed. Lionel Messi's career has been extraordinary, with records that are hard to break. Throughout, Messi has maintained his modest nature and remained an exemplary role model in the sport.