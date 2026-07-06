Linda Noskova's Wimbledon Breakthrough: A New Czech Star on the Rise

Linda Noskova is making headlines at Wimbledon as she reaches the quarter-finals after defeating American Madison Keys with scores of 6-4, 7-6(2). Her victory at the All England Club marks a significant achievement, following in the footsteps of her illustrious Czech compatriots like Petra Kvitova.

Noskova, aged 21, displayed remarkable maturity and skill on the grass court, having been trained from a young age under Melanie Molitor, mother of Martina Hingis. Her resilience was evident as she saved break points and capitalized on opportunities to secure the opening set.

Despite a tense second set that saw Noskova falter slightly in her service game, she regained composure to win in a tiebreaker, setting up a quarter-final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. The win also ends Keys' winning streak on grass, highlighting Noskova as a rising Czech star.