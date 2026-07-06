Linda Noskova's Wimbledon Breakthrough: A New Czech Star on the Rise
Linda Noskova showcased her potential at Wimbledon by defeating Madison Keys to reach the quarter-finals. Aiming to emulate her Czech predecessors, Noskova's performance highlighted her skills honed under Martina Hingis' mother. Despite challenges, she secured victory, advancing Czech hopes for another Venus Rosewater Dish triumph.
Linda Noskova is making headlines at Wimbledon as she reaches the quarter-finals after defeating American Madison Keys with scores of 6-4, 7-6(2). Her victory at the All England Club marks a significant achievement, following in the footsteps of her illustrious Czech compatriots like Petra Kvitova.
Noskova, aged 21, displayed remarkable maturity and skill on the grass court, having been trained from a young age under Melanie Molitor, mother of Martina Hingis. Her resilience was evident as she saved break points and capitalized on opportunities to secure the opening set.
Despite a tense second set that saw Noskova falter slightly in her service game, she regained composure to win in a tiebreaker, setting up a quarter-final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. The win also ends Keys' winning streak on grass, highlighting Noskova as a rising Czech star.