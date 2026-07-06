Sports Highlights: Quinten Post's Big Deal & More

Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Report Quinten Post Signing M Offer Sheet With Grizzlies Restricted Free Agent Quinten Post Is Signing A Threeyear

In a significant move, Quinten Post, a restricted free agent, is eyeing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, as reported by ESPN. This has put the Golden State Warriors on the clock, as they have until Tuesday night to match the offer.

The world of soccer is abuzz as FIFA President Gianni Infantino stood by the disciplinary processes post-U.S. President Trump’s acclaim of FIFA's decision to overturn Folarin Balogun’s red-card ban. The discussion around the U.S. striker continues as Belgium challenges his eligibility for an upcoming match.

Tennis serves up a thrilling Wimbledon, with Jasmine Paolini ending Alexandra Eala's journey, while Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka prepare for their quarter-final matches. On the cycling front, Tadej Pogacar's victory in the Tour de France has positioned him to possibly secure another title.