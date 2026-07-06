Jasmine Paolini Shines as Alexandra Eala's Wimbledon Dream Ends

Italy's Jasmine Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's remarkable run at Wimbledon in a thrilling fourth-round match, advancing to the quarter-finals. Despite Eala's historic performance as the first Filipino player to reach this stage in a Grand Slam, Paolini's skill and experience clinched a hard-fought 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Italys Jasmine Paolini Ended Alexandra Ealas Trailblazing Wimbledon Run In The Fourth Round With A Victory On A Baking Hot Centre Court On Monday The Yearold Lefthander Eala Is The First Player From The Philippines To Go So Far In A Grand Slam And She Pushed The Runnerup Hard Throughout An Absorbing Contest Eala | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:04 IST
Jasmine Paolini Shines as Alexandra Eala's Wimbledon Dream Ends
Jasmine Paolini

Italy's Jasmine Paolini brought an end to Alexandra Eala's impressive Wimbledon journey with a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win on a sweltering Centre Court on Monday.

The 21-year-old Eala, the first player from the Philippines to progress so far in a Grand Slam, captivated the crowd with her stunning game and vibrant personality, even dethroning defending champion Iga Swiatek earlier.

Despite Eala's groundbreaking achievement, it was Paolini's polished play that drove her into the quarter-finals, marking her second time at this stage. The Italian overcame injuries and a challenging season to display resilience and prowess on the grass surface.

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